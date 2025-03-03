Guwahati: Strong winds on Sunday, fueled multiple fire incidents across seven locations in and around Kohima, including Meriema, Chakhabama, Seikhazou D. Khel Kohima Village, the Medical College area, D. Block, and two sites in Lower Forest Colony.

Chumbemo Patton, SI (O.C) of the North Kohima Fire Station, reported that nearly all the incidents were jungle fires, and no casualties have been reported.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have controlled most of the fires, though the exact cause remains unknown.

In another incident, strong winds caused a tree to fall near the Nagaland Olympic Office (NOA) in Kohima, damaging at least three parked vehicles.

Under the Home Department, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) reported significant damages across the state due to an unprecedented windstorm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Commissioner and Secretary Lhouchalie Viya stated that strong winds affected Kohima, Kiphire, and Noklak districts.

In Kohima, fallen trees damaged parked vehicles at Raj Bhavan Colony and impacted several VIP quarters.

Additionally, a wildfire broke out at Forest Colony, prompting an immediate response from the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies to protect residents and property.

Kiphire and Noklak districts also sustained damages. Reports indicated household destruction in Seyochung and Kiusam circles of Kiphire and Nokyan B Village in Noklak.

NSDMA stated that it is assessing the full extent of the damages and awaits further reports from the District Disaster Management Authorities.