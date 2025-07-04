Dimapur: In a landmark gesture to support education in Nagaland, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) announced on Friday that it will offer 50 full scholarships to meritorious and economically disadvantaged students from the state.

These scholarships will cover the full cost of higher education at USTM.

Additionally, the university will adopt five deserving students from Nagaland each year to prepare for the UPSC civil services examination, providing them with free coaching, mentorship, and comprehensive academic support as part of its commitment to nation-building and leadership development.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque made the announcement during a workshop on career opportunities in the context of NEP 2020.

The workshop was organized by USTM in association with Nagaland University and North East Christian University (NECU), Nagaland, and held at Livingstone Foundation International School in Dimapur.

During the program, USTM also honored the top-performing students in the HSSLC Examination 2025, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education, with cash awards and certificates of excellence.

Speaking as the chief guest, former Nagaland Chief Secretary Alemtemshi Jamir said that NEP 2020 is not merely a policy change in India’s education system but a philosophical rethinking of what education should represent in the 21st century.

Jamir urged Naga students to integrate science and technology into their daily lives. He also encouraged them to ‘redefine’ the NEP to suit their specific needs and to apply the technologies they learn to benefit villages, helping Nagaland to thrive.

He praised USTM’s mission and vision.

“I appreciate USTM for being a model of diversity and inclusivity, attracting students from across the Northeast and beyond,” he said.

Prof. Pauline Alila, Head of the Department of Horticulture and In-charge Pro Vice-Chancellor at Nagaland University’s Medziphema campus, stated that the NEP is not just an academic reform but a revolutionary step towards creating future-ready citizens equipped with relevant skills, creativity, and global competitiveness.

“This policy allows students the freedom to explore subjects across traditional streams, enabling unique combinations such as music with physics, or data science with arts,” she said.

NECU Vice Chancellor Dr. Darlando T. Khathing also spoke at the occasion.