Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Friday expressed dismay over the alleged abysmal failure of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance government in Nagaland in ensuring the effective operation of the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) and associated health insurance programmes, including AB-PMJAY.

In a release issued by its secretary Lhikhro Kreo, the RPP said the persistent suspension of treatment services across major hospitals in Nagaland such as CIHSR (Chumoukedima), Eden Medical Centre, Faith Hospital (Dimapur), Lenjem Hospital (Mokokchung), and Panacea Nursing Home (Wokha) is a damning reflection of the systemic inefficiency, mismanagement, and utter negligence exhibited by the ruling government.

“It is utterly shocking and unacceptable that despite the monthly deduction of Rs 400 from the salaries of over 1.2 lakh government employees, excluding pensioners, the promised benefits of the CMHIS remain a distant dream,” the party said.

According to it, instead of receiving the healthcare they are rightfully entitled to, citizens and government employees alike are witnessing a complete collapse of services, with hospitals forced to suspend treatment alleging unpaid dues.

“This is a grave betrayal of public trust and a blatant violation of the commitments made by the government,” it added.

The party questioned why hospitals were being forced to suspend services under CMHIS and AB-PMJAY health insurance schemes.

“Where is the money, deducted from the salaries of hardworking employees every month, actually going,” it further asked.