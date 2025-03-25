Oram assures to release post matric scholarship to Nagaland students

Dimapur: Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram assured to release the pending final installment of central share for payment of CSS post matric scholarship (2023-24) to ST student beneficiaries of Nagaland.

Oram made the assurance at a meeting held with Nagaland minister for higher education and tourism Temjen Imna Along at the former’s official residence in New Delhi on Monday, an official release said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Along apprised the Union minister about the CSS post matric scholarship to ST student beneficiaries of the state. He requested Oram to release the pending final installment amounting to Rs 1274.01 lakh for the year 2023-24.

Along also suggested for review of the present system of releasing fund in 3 to 4 installments by the funding agencies to the state government, so that there can be timely release of fund in single installment for the benefit of ST students.

He thanked the Union minister for his positive response.

