Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said the state will experience rainfall in all the districts from July 1 till July 8.

In its weather updates on Tuesday, the NSDMA said the showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in all the districts. Heavy rain is also predicted for majority of the districts starting from July 2 till July 6.

Kiphire and Tuensang are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on July 2 and July 3.

The NSDMA stressed that it is vital to take necessary measures, including avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, during this period.

It also said road transport, communication and connectivity may also be affected in the coming days. Due to the risk of high precipitation in the hill sector, Nagaland’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli may be vulnerable to inundation, waterlogging and flash floods.

The NSDMA asked the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

It also directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season.