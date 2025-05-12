Dimapur: Nagaland University PhD scholar Dipankar Hazarika has been selected for the prestigious Energy Innovation Fellowship Grant by the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi for his research on battery technologies.

Hazarika’s innovation could play a critical role in enabling flexible, wearable, and sustainable electronic devices and support India’s goal for clean and safe energy storage technologies, a statement from Nagaland University said on Monday.

Hazarika is among the 13 innovators in the country to have been selected for the fellowship grant.

Hazarika, who is doing his research under the supervision of Dr Nurul Alam Choudhury, assistant professor, Department of Chemistry, Nagaland University, has been granted the fellowship to accelerate community innovations in battery energy storage in India, the release said.

Hazarika’s work has already achieved laboratory-scale validation, and an Indian patent has been filed to protect the innovation.

He has already developed a lab-scale prototype, which exhibited excellent physicochemical and electrochemical performance, including high-rate capability, high areal capacitance and a remarkable cycle life of 51,500 cycles at 2 mAcm-2 in an all-solid-state supercapacitor.

His research was recently published in the reputed Journal of Power Sources (a Q1 Journal with an Impact Factor of 8.1) in a research paper titled ‘An ionically cross-linked chitosan hydrogel membrane electrolyte for long-lived electrical double layer capacitors’

The research paper was co-authored by Hazarika, Duangailung Kamei, Nuphizo Shijoh, and Dr Nurul Alam Choudhury.

Thanking the Norwegian embassy and his university, Hazarika, who is currently doing his PhD research at the laboratory for polymer materials and renewable energy, department of chemistry, Nagaland University, said: “This fellowship will significantly strengthen my research by providing access to expert mentorship and opportunities for industry linkage.”

He hoped that it would help translate his research into a product that contributes to sustainable energy solutions.

Hazarika added that they are going to conduct performance testing under real-world conditions and seek industry collaborations to scale up the product and take it to the market so that the country can benefit from this technology.

Nagaland University VC Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik congratulated the research scholar for his path-breaking work.