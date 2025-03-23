Dimapur: The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomerate of seven Naga rebel groups, have called on the Nagaland government to ensure the central government informs the Supreme Court of the ongoing Naga peace talks’ status, specifically regarding the court’s recent delimitation order.

The Supreme Court granted the Centre three months to conduct delimitation in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the NNPGs alleged that the Centre has not yet updated the Supreme Court on the peace negotiations, which concluded on October 31, 2019.

The NNPGs claimed that agreements were made to increase Nagaland’s Assembly seats to 80, ensuring representation for all 17 tribes, and to raise the Lok Sabha seats to three.

The NNPGs are demanding the Nagaland government halt the delimitation process and convey the Naga people’s concerns to the Centre, emphasizing the need to respect prior political agreements.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Furthermore, the NNPGs highlighted a pending Guwahati High Court hearing on March 24 regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutionality of the Nagaland Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules and Regulations.

They asserted that these rules are integral to the peace process and any adverse court ruling could destabilize the situation.

The NNPGs urged the Nagaland government, as a facilitator of the peace talks, to present the facts to the court, clarifying that the matters under consideration are part of ongoing political discussions and agreements.