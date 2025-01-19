New plant species discovered in Nagaland

Guwahati: A team of botanists has made a significant discovery in Nagaland, identifying a new species of the Aeschynanthus genus, named Aeschynanthus clarkei.

This finding adds to the region’s growing botanical richness and highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts.

The newly discovered species is found in a limited area of the Kiphire district, with only 35 mature individuals recorded.

Due to its restricted distribution and small population size, Aeschynanthus clarkei has been provisionally classified as Critically Endangered under the IUCN Red List categories.

Further research on the plant is being carried out by concerned botanists.

