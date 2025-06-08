Dimapur: Recognizing the urgent need to combat overexploitation, the Tening Village Youth Organization and Nsong Youth Organization, with leadership from Nagaland‘s EAC Tening, Ihoilung Chuilo, declared a joint fish preservation zone on June 5.

Held at the Meguiki River main bridge, this initiative aims to secure vital fish habitats, stated a press statement.

EAC Chuilo officially designated a one-kilometer preservation area, praising the youth for their commitment to environmental stewardship.

He specifically called on the Nsong and Tening village youth organizations to enforce a complete fishing ban in the Khalun preservation area, highlighting its importance for maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

To underscore their commitment, the youth bodies passed a resolution making fishing in the conservation zone punishable by a Rs. 10,000 fine. The protected stretch extends from Nchum Giu (Main Bridge) to Ntiang Giu (Hanging Bridge).

The declaration event saw strong community support, with speeches from the Tening Village Council chairman, youth presidents from both villages, GBs, and Range officers. Various local dignitaries also attended, signifying a unified effort for river conservation.