Nagaland’s prominent football coach Koso dies in road mishap

Dimapur: N William Koso, the only AFC A-licensed football coach of Nagaland and a professionally trained coach educator, passed away following a tragic road mishap on NH-29 at Chumoukedima early Tuesday morning.

He was rushed to nearby Referral Hospital immediately but was declared dead by doctors in the wee hours. He was 39.

Following his demise, the Nagaland Super League (NSL) governing body has postponed the ongoing playoff of a match scheduled for 4.30 pm at Chumoukedima football ground on Tuesday.

Koso was instrumental in bringing the NSL to the state and was serving as its technical committee convener.

He was a former assistant coach at Aizawl FC, contributing to the team’s I-League trophy win. He also led Life Sports Football Club as head coach.

In his capacity as high performance manager at the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in Nagaland, he was responsible for training, mentoring, and elevating the standard of football coaching, ensuring that young footballers received quality guidance to excel at higher levels of competition.

He served as a key instructor in various licensing courses such as the AIFF D License and AFC C diploma programmes.

His role as a head coach, mentor, and educator helped establish a strong foundation for grassroots development in Nagaland.

Expressing shock and pain at the untimely death of Koso, adviser to Nagaland CM, Abu Metha described him as a key figure in the sporting fraternity of Nagaland and a pillar in India’s football ecosystem.

Metha said Koso was a crucial cog in the footballing wheel and an integral part of both the state and All India Football Federation’s vision for the game.

Extending deepest condolences to his family, Metha prayed for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

The NSL expressed deep pain and shock over Koso’s sudden demise.

“His ultimate departure is an immense loss to the football community and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” NSL chairman Benei M Lamthiu said in a condolence message.

As the NSL technical head, Koso played a pivotal role in shaping the league with his expertise, dedication and passion for football.

His invaluable contributions to the sport in Nagaland have left an indelible mark and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him, the message read.