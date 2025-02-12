Dimapur: The Asuto Tokukujo Kukami Kughakulu (ATKK), a coalition of 20 villages within the Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district, has announced its decision to enforce the July 20, 2024, resolution of the Sumi Baghi Hoho, the apex body of the Sumi tribe.

The resolution mandates a complete cessation of taxes paid to various Naga political groups (NPGs) starting January 1, 2025, until they operate under a single unified framework.

Aghunato Additional Deputy Commissioner D. Robin confirmed on Wednesday that the ATKK had communicated this decision in a formal representation.

The ATKK stated that this move, driven by concerns over Naga unity, transparency, and accountability, aims to address the confusion, harassment, and exploitation caused by multiple taxes imposed by different NPGs.

The group stated that the current system undermines the local economy and fosters corruption.

The representation clarified that the ban seeks to streamline the tax collection process and establish a more cohesive and effective taxation system.

The Sumi Baghi Hoho has called on all NPGs to unite and create a sustainable economic environment that benefits all Nagaland citizens.

ATKK also stated that contractors and firms involved in development projects within its jurisdiction must adhere to the government’s Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The ATKK warned against the use of substandard materials in construction and pledged to take legal action if any project deviates from the DPR or contract terms.

It also urged relevant departments not to issue work completion certificates without verifying the quality of the work in the presence of ATKK members.