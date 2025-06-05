Dimapur: Nagaland University has solidified its commitment to global research and development by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), an autonomous think tank under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This landmark agreement makes Nagaland University one of only 23 Indian universities to collaborate with RIS, marking a significant step for academic advancement in the Northeast region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The University Connect Hub, established under this MoU, aims to facilitate collaborative research, knowledge sharing, and capacity building between Nagaland University and RIS.

A varsity release stated on Thursday that Nagaland University and RIS signed the MoU on the sidelines of the international conference on ‘Global South and Triangular Cooperation: Emerging Facets,’ which they held on June 3 and June 4.

Sachin Chaturvedi, DG, RIS, and Prof. Jayanta Choudhury, head, Department of Rural Development and Planning, Nagaland University, signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The University Connect Hub will do joint research and resource pooling, organise seminars and conferences on global economy, climate change, and development finance, hold faculty exchange programmes, conduct joint publications and research dissemination, and exchange of research publications.

Nagaland University VC JK Patnaik welcomed the MoU, saying that the University Connect Hub would strengthen the university’s vision and mission.

Meanwhile, the prestigious Forum for India Development Cooperation (FIDC) of RIS has appointed Prof. Jayanta Choudhury of Nagaland University as the first academic from Northeast India to its Steering Committee.

This partnership will foster greater collaboration and knowledge sharing between Nagaland University and RIS, contributing to the growth and development of the region.