Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that the state’s urban population has recorded a 66.70 per cent growth since the 2011 census.

Inaugurating the upgraded Dimapur town hall, Rio emphasised the need for resilient infrastructure to support growth and called for increased investment in urban centres like Dimapur, a key economic hub known for its diverse population and strategic location.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pointing to global projections indicating that 68 per cent of the world’s population will reside in urban areas by 2050, he emphasised the importance of balanced urban and rural development to ensure economic prosperity.

Rio reaffirmed the Nagaland government’s commitment to building sustainable infrastructure, focussing on transportation, railways and marketplaces, to enhance accessibility and improve the quality of life.

He said the Dimapur town hall has been successfully upgraded to meet modern standards, blending tradition with contemporary needs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Elon Musk says Starlink services don’t work in India after Manipur antenna recovery

Rio highlighted that the project involved durable materials, robust acoustic treatments, advanced audio and lighting systems, centralised air conditioning, enhanced safety measures, power backup and beautification works.

“This sustainable upgrade reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to building a new structure, improving comfort for public use,” he added.

Rio said that the facility for rewired power connectivity and other enhancements has been handed over to the Development Authority of Nagaland (DAN) for operation and management.

“The Dimapur town hall holds cultural significance as a venue for festivals, religious rituals, weddings and other social events. Its upgraded amenities will now cater to modern needs while preserving its role as a community hub,” he added.

The project has been praised for its potential to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and promote the artistic and cultural development of Nagaland’s citizens.