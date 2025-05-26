Guwahati: Researchers at Nagaland University have made a significant discovery, identifying a stingless bee species that can dramatically boost agricultural yield through pollination.

The identified species, Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell, have shown remarkable potential.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This groundbreaking research, led by Avinash Chauhan, Scientist and Principal Investigator (AICRP Honeybees & Pollinators) at the Department of Entomology, is paving the way for more profitable and sustainable farming practices in the Northeast and beyond.

Chauhan’s team’s findings have been published in several reputed, peer-reviewed journals, including the International Journal of Farm Sciences.

“The research outcomes of the last seven to ten years have provided different stakeholders with lots of opportunities to rear the stingless bees for quality honey production without fear of mixing of impurities in honey and minimizing bee losses, which led to more profitability in this profession,” stated Avinash Chauhan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the findings, the stingless bees, when introduced as pollinators in various crops under greenhouse conditions, they led to a several-fold increase in both yield and quality of produce.

This marks a maiden attempt to fully harness the pollination potential of these unique bees for enhanced income and sustainable livelihoods.

Unlike traditional honeybees, farmers can use stingless bees for pollination without fear of stings, making them highly accessible. Beyond their pollination skills, these bees offer beekeepers an additional revenue stream due to their renowned medicinal honey.

The research specifically highlighted the impact on chilli crops. When pollinated by stingless bees, chilli production and quality significantly increased compared to non-pollinated crops.

For instance, king-chilli saw a 29.46% fruit set increase (from 21.00%), and Chilli (Capsicum annuum) experienced a 7.42% rise in fruit set and 7.92% in healthy fruits. Crucially, seed weight, a key indicator of viability, jumped by an impressive 60.74%.

This success contrasts with previous difficulties in using honeybees for adequate crop pollination due to their natural attributes. The added bonus of honey production during experiments also provided farmers with extra income.

The research focused on developing the utilization of Tetragonula spp. and Lepidotrigona spp. for pollinating a wide range of crops including cucumber, chilli, king chilli, ash-gourd, watermelon, citrus, tomato, pumpkin, brinjal, and dragon fruit.

Scientists multiplied stingless bee colonies extracted from forests scientifically to ensure sufficient numbers for pollination under confined conditions. They also observed the bees’ potential as pollinators for mango, guava, rhus, gooseberry, and ber.

Furthermore, Chauhan cited his plans to extend the research to less-known but geographically important crops such as passion fruit, Solanum spp., and Chow Chow.

“Future studies will also concentrate on extraction techniques for stingless bee honey and a thorough analysis of its medicinal properties through mellisopalynological studies”, Chauhan added.

Notably, Nagaland has been at the forefront of scientifically domesticating these bees, developing specialized hives and mass multiplication techniques for the past 7-10 years. This knowledge is now extending to other Northeastern states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, enabling farmers to easily multiply bee colonies for both pollination and other valuable bee products, ultimately leading to better crop yield and quality.

The conservation of stingless bees, alongside honeybees, bumble bees, halictids, syrphids, and other solitary bees, is vital for regulating the food and forage cycle of the ecosystem.