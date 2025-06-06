Guwahati: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim, NSCN (Yung Aung), on Thursday stated that Indian security forces ambushed and killed two of its Naga Army cadres from the Western Command.

The incident occurred near Langkhu village, located within the Myanmar-occupied Nagaland, on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the NSCN (Yung Aung)’s MIP (Ministry of Information and Publicity), the ambush took place at around 10 AM when a Naga Army patrol unit came under heavy fire.

It confirmed that the two cadres identified as ‘Sgt. Maj.’ Nyaklung and ‘L/Cpl’ Neyung Aung lost their lives in the ambush.

The MIP described the attack as a “well-coordinated assault ambush.”

Despite being outnumbered, the Naga Army unit reportedly engaged in a firefight that lasted for approximately one hour.

The MIP stated that the unit managed to retrieve the bodies of the fallen cadres.

“The NSCN/GPRN (Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim) and the Naga Army have expressed deep mourning over the loss of their two soldiers, acknowledging their “supreme sacrifice for the cause of Naga sovereignty.” The group also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, “the statement read.

“In recognition of their ‘extraordinary bravery, ‘ the office of the commander-in-chief has posthumously promoted both cadres to the next higher rank,” the statement added.