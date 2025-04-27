Nagaland tribes issue 30-day ultimatum over job reservation policy review

Guwahati: The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy, representing the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes of Nagaland, on Saturday issued a 30-day ultimatum to the state government demanding immediate action on the long-pending review of the Nagaland Job Reservation Policy for Backward Tribes.

The ultimatum expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction despite a prior memorandum submitted on September 20, 2024, seeking urgent intervention.

In a letter addressed to the Nagaland Chief Minister Nephiu Rio, the Committee highlighted that the current reservation policy, in effect for 47 years, has led to a disproportionate advantage for certain tribes, even surpassing many considered “advanced.”

The committee stated that the policy, initially intended for review every decade, has continued indefinitely since a 1989 government notification.

The Committee expressed sadness over the recommendations from various government-appointed review committees, with only piecemeal implementations.

Critical issues such as the reservation’s duration, internal reservations, discrimination from multiple benefits, flexible options for backward tribes, creamy layer identification, entry age discrepancies, and the backlog of reserved posts remain unaddressed despite repeated appeals from student bodies of the so-called advanced tribes, the committee noted.

It stressed that an unrevised, indefinite reservation system could fuel greater inequality and social unrest, causing potential economic imbalance and discrimination among Nagaland’s Scheduled Tribes.

The committee reiterated their demand from the September 2024 memorandum: either abolish/scrap the Nagaland Job Reservation Policy for Backward Tribes or exclusively reserve the remaining unreserved quota for the five tribes they represent, which constitute approximately 55% of Nagaland’s Scheduled Tribe population.

Further, the Committee added that this demand aims to ensure fair opportunities for all tribes and uphold the principles of meritocracy and equality.