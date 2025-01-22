Dimapur: A specialized three-day training program on remote sensing and GIS applications in water and land management began at the Chief Engineer’s office of the Water Resources Department in Nagaland’s Kohima on Wednesday.

The event, organized by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur, aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills in remote sensing, GIS applications, water conservation, and water management.

Speaking at the inaugural function, K Hutoi Sema, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, stressed the importance of effective water and land management in a region like Nagaland, where rivers, streams, and fertile lands are essential to life.

He also commended NERIWALM for its ongoing efforts to enhance knowledge and skills in water and land management across Northeast India.

Sema further explained that the training program would focus on using remote sensing and GIS technology to gain a better understanding of the region’s water and land resources. He emphasized that these tools could offer real solutions to the challenges of water management.

The program also addressed the significance of water conservation and management in a region prone to droughts. Sema encouraged participants to engage actively in the sessions, learn from experts, and apply the knowledge in their respective divisions and sub-divisions.

“Good management, whether of land, water, or people, often comes down to common sense and timely action,” Sema said.

Sobu Angami, Senior Engineer, presented a PowerPoint on the activities of the Nagaland Water Resources Department.

Dr. Luna Moni Das, Assistant Professor at NERIWALM, gave an overview of the institute’s contributions to research, training, and policy formulation in water and land management, as well as their role in conducting international and national workshops and seminars.

This training marks a significant step towards effective water and land management, aligning with sustainable development goals for the region.