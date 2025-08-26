Dimapur: Nagaland’s social welfare department on Tuesday said it would rationalise non-performing anganwadi centres in the state.

In a notification on Tuesday, the department said the decision to rationalise the anganwadi centres has been taken in view of persistently low enrolment and underperformance in several of these centres across the state, as reflected in data from the Poshan Tracker app, which has been integrated with the Facial Recognition System.

The department also said it has decided to undertake a comprehensive performance assessment of all anganwadi centres across the state. Based on the findings, the underperforming centres will be rationalised and relocated to uncovered areas that meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

It requested the community leaders and local authorities to extend full cooperation during the assessment process and further support the Aadhaar enrolment/updation process to ensure that the anganwadi services reach all eligible and deserving beneficiaries.