Dimapur: Nagaland will host the RSL (Rockschool) High Achievers’ Concert for East India for the first time at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma in Kohima district on March 31.

The event celebrates outstanding musicians who have excelled in their Rockschool examinations, offering them a platform to showcase their talent in front of an enthusiastic audience.

The concert not only recognizes the hard work and dedication of these high achievers but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians.

RSL Nagaland, Mele Pucho will host the event supported by TaFMA. The event promises to be an evening of exceptional musical talent, celebrating excellence in contemporary music education and performance.

Speaking about the upcoming event, chairman of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) Government of Nagaland, Theja Meru said Nagaland shares a strong and meaningful relationship with the UK, strengthened by the partnership between the British Council in India and the Nagaland government, which has facilitated valuable exchanges of artistes over the years.

