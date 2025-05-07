Dimapur: Along with the rest of the country, the second quarterly National Lok Adalat (people’s courts) for 2025 will be held in all the district headquarters of Nagaland under the aegis of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) on May 10.

Altogether 11 Lok Adalat benches by the district legal services authorities (DLSAs) will be set up for hearing.

As per provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, read with National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalats) Regulations, 2009, in the courts and tribunals, it has been the practice to conduct four National Lok Adalats in a year in all DLSAs under the State Legal Services Authority.

Generally, pre-litigation and pending cases can be taken up for settlement in the National Lok Adalats, which include all types of civil and criminal compoundable cases.

In the first quarterly National Lok Adalat held on March 8, out of a total of 427 cases taken up, 291 matters and disputes were settled and disposed of.

The total amount involved in the settlement was Rs 3,87,35,490.

For further information, one may approach the DLSAs at the district court premises or office of the NSLSA, Kohima, or dial the toll-free NASLA helpline 15100 or NSLSA helpline number 9118003453883 or email nslsa.nagaland@yahoo.in.

The disposal data of each DLSA will be uploaded on the web portal of the state authority at nslsa.nagalandgov.in.