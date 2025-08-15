Dimapur: Nagaland is likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across most districts from August 16 to August 19.

In its weather update, the State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in the districts of Kiphire, Phek, Zunheboto, Tuensang, Mokokchung, and Kohima on August 16.

On August 17, the districts of Chumoukedima, Dimapur, Longleng, Niuland, and Kiphire are likely to receive heavy showers. The remaining districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, which may intensify during the forecast period.

The NSDMA said lowland and foothill areas such as Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli are vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods due to high precipitation in the hill sectors.

It urged the public to contact the state emergency operation centre at the toll-free number 1070 in case of emergencies.

