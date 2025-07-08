Dimapur: Three relief camps have been set up at BSNL quarters in Walford, S.M. Colony, and Namgalong Colony for those affected in Nagaland’s Dimapur.

The Dimapur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Nagaland held an emergency meeting on Monday following torrential rainfall that began on the evening of July 5, leading to severe flash floods across Dimapur’s urban and surrounding rural areas.

The meeting resolved to submit a comprehensive report to the government on the flood situation, seeking a permanent solution.

The DDMA stated that preliminary assessments confirmed several residential areas were submerged, with extensive damage to homes.

In collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district administration launched full-scale rescue operations on July 6.

The SDRF deployed one rescue boat and 25 personnel, including trained divers, to evacuate residents stranded in flooded homes and streets.

By Monday morning, 844 individuals, including children, the elderly, the sick, persons with special needs, and infants, were safely rescued and relocated to the three designated relief camps.

The DDMA reported that an unfortunate incident of electrocution claimed three lives, two in Kuda village and one in Police Colony.

Despite significant challenges posed by submerged roads, the DDMA confirmed that rescue operations were successfully completed. Authorities assured that continuous monitoring and support would remain in place until the situation normalizes.