Dimapur: The Nagaland government recognized twelve villages in Kohima district as TB-free villages, standing out among 58 villages in the district.

The authority gave recognition to the villages for their outstanding efforts in combating the disease on World Tuberculosis Day 2025 on Monday, marking a significant milestone in Kohima.

With the vision of becoming the first 100% TB-free district, this achievement set a strong example for others to follow.

Addressing the event in his office conference hall in Kohima, deputy commissioner B Henok Buchem congratulated the villages and pointed out the importance of sustained commitment to eliminating TB.

He stressed that the responsibility of eliminating TB does not rest solely on the government and medical professionals. It is a collective effort in which every individual and every village has a role to play.

Buchem urged every village to take inspiration from the 12 recognized villages and commit to making their communities TB-free. He hoped that by next year, more villages would join this fight and take the necessary steps to eliminate TB.

District tuberculosis officer Dr Chibenthung Kithan stressed the urgency of swift action.

He said that TB remains the deadliest infectious disease and is entirely curable with timely intervention.

He urged the community to join hands and work together to eliminate the disease.

Speaking at the program, Dimapur DC Tinojungshi Chang reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating TB.

The government stands ready to support efforts in combating the disease, he added.