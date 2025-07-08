Dimapur: The Sumi Community of New Ministers’ Hill of Nagaland’s Kohima, celebrated the 35th Tuluni Festival at New Ministers’ Hill on Tuesday, reinforcing the values of community, culture, and collective identity.

A variety of cultural performances, including traditional songs and dances and special numbers, marked the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, a Sumi comminuty leader and former MLA Pukhayi Sumi called upon the members of the community to uphold the spirit of unity, compassion, and collective growth.

He emphasised that unity among residents has been the driving force behind the remarkable progress of the community over the years.

“It is this togetherness that has empowered us to overcome challenges, achieve significant milestones, and witness the tremendous growth we see today,” he added.

Encouraging the younger generation to continue the legacy of the forefathers, Sumi urged the community to carry forward the values of cooperation, generosity, and mutual support.

“Let us continue to support one another, extend kindness and compassion, and work hand in hand to build an even brighter future for generations to come,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of Tuluni festival, executive engineer, PWD (roads & bridges), Hutoshe Awomi emphasised the crucial role parents play in educating younger generations about cultural heritage, traditions, and values.

He noted that this intergenerational transmission of knowledge is essential for preserving customs and beliefs.