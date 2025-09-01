Guwahati: Nagaland University, the state’s only Central University, has partnered with the Directorate of School Education to launch a landmark initiative to develop written grammar for the 18 recognised Naga languages.

The project, unprecedented in scale, will create structured pedagogical grammars for school textbooks from Classes 5 to 12, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Although Naga languages have been taught in schools for decades, they have lacked dedicated written grammar resources for teaching and learning.

This initiative aims to bridge that gap by systematically documenting grammar elements such as parts of speech, tense, phrase and clause structures, and tone, while also strengthening vocabulary and clarifying orthography.

According to university officials, the grammar developed under this project will be incorporated into textbooks alongside prose, poetry, and translation exercises under the supervision of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Teacher training programmes, including refresher courses hosted by Nagaland University, are also planned to ensure smooth integration of grammar into classrooms.

The project is led by Dr. Mimi Kevichüsa Ezung, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Tenyidie, the standardised form of the Angami language.

She stressed that developing pedagogical grammars is critical at a time when Naga languages are undergoing standardisation.

“The two main components of language are vocabulary and grammar. A written grammar is a formal representation of the abstract properties of a language. This initiative ensures consistency in both writing and speech while instilling pride in one’s mother tongue. It is not just about textbooks but about preserving identity, culture, and indigenous knowledge,” Dr. Ezung said.

Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, described the project as a cultural mission.

“This endeavour is not merely an academic exercise but one that seeks to preserve, strengthen, and promote the linguistic heritage of our people. It is also a step towards fulfilling the vision of NEP 2020, which emphasises mother-tongue education and the preservation of India’s linguistic diversity,” he said.

Prof. Patnaik credited faculty, scholars, language experts, and community elders for their collaborative role in shaping the initiative.

The project involves multiple stakeholders. Language Literature Boards are assisting in selecting standardised language varieties, coining new words, and overseeing higher-level textbooks. The State Centre of Naga Languages (SCNL) is developing textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 and working with Literature Boards for translation and proofreading.

Meanwhile, SCERT and NBSE are responsible for integrating grammar into the official curriculum. Technical workshops at the university’s Department of Tenyidie are equipping SCNL officers with tools to document grammar in their respective languages.

Also Read: Nagaland Congress demands transparent probe into shooting of scribe in Manipur

Community leaders and government officials have lauded the effort. Kaitunchap (Joshua) Newmai, Member of the Liangmai Literature Board, called it “a vital step towards safeguarding cultural heritage” and said it would foster pride in mother tongues while ensuring languages thrive for future generations.

Kevileno Angami, Commissioner and Secretary of School Education and SCERT, said the grammar workshops provided “valuable insights into the structure of Naga languages” and emphasised that teaching grammar from the early stages would prevent confusion and build a strong foundation in language education.

The initiative covers 18 recognised Naga languages: Ao, Chang, Chokri, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Kuzhale (Khezha), Liangmai, Lotha, Nthenyi (Southern Rengma), Nzonkhwe (Northern Rengma), Phom, Pochury, Sangtam, Sümi, Tenyidie (Angami), Yimkhiung, and Zeme.

At present, only a handful of these languages—such as Tenyidie, Ao, Lotha, and Sümi—are taught beyond Class 8, with Tenyidie available up to M.A. and Ph.D. level. The grammar-writing project will lay the foundation for expanding all Naga languages to higher levels of education, ensuring their continued vitality in both academic and cultural domains.