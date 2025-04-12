Nagaland: SIT to probe IAS officer for 'harassing' IDAN women employees

Guwahati: The Nagaland Police have registered an FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an IAS officer, currently serving as Joint Secretary, by several women employees of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

According to a statement issued by police headquarters on April 12, 2025, the Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW) chairperson, Nginyeih Konyak, submitted a formal complaint to the Director General of Police on March 17. The complaint was based on a verbal intimation received on February 27 from IDAN Chairman and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Abu Metha.

Following this, the NSCW recorded statements from multiple women employees of IDAN on March 5, who alleged that the IAS officer had solicited physical favors in exchange for salary hikes and job opportunities. The officer in question has denied the accusations.

A written complaint from the victims, initially submitted to Abu Metha, was later forwarded to the police, prompting a preliminary inquiry. A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police was assigned to investigate the matter on March 25.

The DSP’s inquiry, submitted on April 1, found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations and recommended further criminal investigation. An FIR was officially registered on April 2, and on April 5, an SIT led by a senior IPS officer was constituted to delve deeper into the case.

Notably, this is not the first time the IAS officer has faced allegations. In 2021, while serving as Deputy Commissioner of Noklak, he was charged with molesting two minor domestic workers. A charge sheet was filed on December 2, 2021, and the Special POCSO Court in Tuensang had taken cognizance of the case.

The SIT is currently examining all aspects of the ongoing investigation.