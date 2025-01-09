Nagaland sets up committees to oversee 8th economic census



Dimapur: The Nagaland Economic and Statistics Department has formed two key committees-the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) and District Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs)-to monitor the implementation of the 8th Economic Census across the state.

The SLCC, chaired by the Chief Secretary, comprises 13 members and one member secretary. Its primary role is to ensure the smooth execution of the census by monitoring preparedness, progress, and addressing administrative and technical challenges.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The committee will also review the deployment of enumerators and supervisors, track the monthly progress of fieldwork, and validate collected data against existing databases like the state business register.

Additionally, the SLCC is tasked with preparing reports on data accuracy based on supervision carried out by the State and National Sample Survey Office.

At the district level, the DLCCs, led by the respective Deputy Commissioners, will oversee census activities in their areas. These committees will regularly monitor the preparedness and progress of the census while resolving local administrative issues.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They are also responsible for providing feedback to the SLCC, ensuring effective coordination and execution at the district level.

The DLCCs will work to engage local law enforcement and government functionaries at the panchayat and ward levels to ensure cooperation and smooth census operations. They will also facilitate the provision of administrative unit maps for accurate fieldwork.

This initiative aims to ensure comprehensive data collection and accurate results, contributing to better planning and policy-making for the state’s economic development.