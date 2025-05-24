Dimapur: The Nagaland government has sought policy reforms in Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) guidelines, saying the current funding of Rs 8.40 lakh per hectare under PMMSY is outdated and insufficient compared to the latest Nagaland public works department schedule of rates pegged at Rs 25 lakh per hectare.

Attending the fisheries secretaries conference 2025 and national workshop on harnessing technology and innovation in aquaculture in New Delhi on Friday, Nagaland commissioner and secretary for law & justice, fisheries & aquatic resources Y Kikheto Sema raised key concerns and recommendations to be addressed in the upcoming guidelines of the PMMSY, an official statement said on Satuday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking on issues specific to the north eastern region and Nagaland, he called for urgent revision of cost norms.

Highlighting the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters like landslides and floods, Sema advocated reintroduction of provisions for the renovation and reclamation of old ponds and water bodies, which were part of earlier schemes but are missing under the current PMMSY framework.

He urged the Union government to adopt an integrated cluster approach for agricultural and allied sectors to improve productivity, marketability, and promote agro-aqua-eco-tourism in rural areas. He also stressed the need to include administrative and contingency costs for effective monitoring, a feature common in other central flagship programmes but currently lacking in PMMSY.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A major point of contention raised was the funding pattern under the scheme.

With the existing 60:40 ratio (central: state), many small and marginal fish farmers in the region are unable to contribute their share.

Sema proposed a more viable model of 90:10 or 80:20, as applied in other schemes for the Northeast and hilly states.

Calling attention to infrastructure, he requested setting up of a modern fish market in Dimapur, equipped with hygienic and state-of-the-art facilities, citing the current markets’ unorganised and unhygienic conditions.

Sema appealed to the Centre to direct banks and financial institutions to actively support farmers, entrepreneurs, and cooperatives under PMMSY, noting hesitation from banks to finance fishery-based initiatives.

Responding to the submissions, Union Secretary for fisheries Abhilash Likhi assured that all concerns raised will be taken into consideration while finalising the new PMMSY guidelines.