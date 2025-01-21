Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday called for using occasions like festivals to strengthen bonds and foster mutual respect.

Gracing the Khaozaosie Hok-Ah festival of feast and rest in Thonoknyu town under Noklak district as the special guest, Rio emphasized the importance of festivals in promoting peace, unity, and harmony among communities.

The festival was organized by the Khiamniungan Tribal Council and supported by the Nagaland government.

Rio extended his greetings for Khozaosie Hok-Ah to the Khiamniungan community, saying it is a celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Nagas.

“Festivals like Khozaosie Hok-Ah are not just a reminder of our deep-rooted traditions, but also a platform to unite as one people, keeping peace and harmony at the forefront. It is through such unity that we can bring progress and prosperity to Nagaland,” he said.

He also urged the younger generation to take pride in the heritage of the Nagas and actively work toward preserving the rich culture and traditions passed down by “our forefathers.”

He pointed out that the youth play a vital role in carrying forward the legacy of the Naga people.

In the spirit of the festival, Rio reiterated his commitment to fostering an environment of peace and inclusivity. He also exhorted all citizens to celebrate festivals responsibly and reflect on the shared values that bind the diverse communities of Nagaland together.

Rio further urged the people of Noklak, the state’s frontier district situated along the international boundary, to prioritize peace and harmony as the foundation for progress and development, contributing to the overall development of the state. He later inaugurated the handicraft stalls and also inspected cultural troupes.