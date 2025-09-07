Guwahati: In a significant development Naga People’s Front (NPF) chief Apong Pongener expressed his wish to step down to ensure state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio takes charge as the party head.

Pongner’s gesture comes amid speculations of a merger between NPF and the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

At a press meet NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon asserted the Central Executive Council (CEC) invoked its February 12 resolution requesting former members to rejoin the party.

He added that the CEC made a “very formal and special appeal” to Rio to return to the party from where he started his political career in the early 1970s.

The party was then called the United Democratic Front (UDF).

However, in a statement NDPP refuted all stories around the finalization of the merger.

“As a registered and recognised political party under the Election Commission of India, the NDPP is guided by its constitution and democratic principles. The matter will be taken forward only after proper discussions within the party framework,” the statement said.

It also elaborated that since the proposal was submitted recently, a meeting of the central executive board (CEB) would be held soon for a discussion.

Rio and K Therie quit the Congress in 2002 to form the NPF, then known as Nagaland People’s Front.

When the party broke ties with the BJP before the 2018 state polls, Rio walked out to form the NDPP.

The NDPP currently has 32 MLAs in the 60-member House.

A merger with the two-member NPF will take the strength to 34.

As per sources, NDPP despite the numbers, is mulling an option to join hands with NPF because of the latter’s legacy which represents the Naga identity.

And another key factor is NPF having MLAs in the Naga-dominated areas of the neighbouring Manipur.