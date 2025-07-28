Dimapur: Nagaland recorded a sharp surge in GST revenue, with 104% jump in June alone. The state tax department celebrated this milestone at the commissioner of taxes office in Dimapur, reporting a sharp rise in GST revenue owing to sweeping internal reforms and intensified enforcement measures, an official release said on Monday.

In a remarkable year-on-year comparison, the department has posted a 43% increase in April, 44% in May, and an astounding 104% in June 2025.

Petroleum revenue also saw a substantial 31% rise in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

The department credits these gains to structural improvements, skill development initiatives, adoption of best practices, and a revamp of enforcement mechanisms.

To further support enforcement efforts, additional chief secretary and finance commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen flagged off four new vehicles, including mobile squads and enforcement Boleros. These will aid field mobility and enhance outreach across the state.

Abhinav Shivam, Commissioner Of State Taxes, expressed appreciation to the state government for supporting the department’s operational needs.

“The addition of these vehicles is a much-needed boost. It will help us plan and execute field operations more effectively,” he said, anticipating an immediate visible impact.

Shivam also lauded the tireless efforts of tax officers and the business community’s growing compliance. He emphasised the significance of sincere tax reporting, but warned against persistent challenges like fake invoicing, ITC fraud, and underreporting. He urged businesses to address these issues and support the ongoing reforms.

“The surge in tax collection is proof that Nagaland is adapting swiftly to the changing GST landscape,” Shivam noted. “Our officials are second to none in the country.”

Highlighting the broader impact, he added, “A stronger tax base doesn’t just mean higher state spending, it also increases Nagaland’s share in national resource allocation. Every rupee invested in the tax department yields multifold returns.”