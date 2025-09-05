Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said the state has emerged as India’s third most literate state at 95.7%, only behind Kerala and Mizoram.

Addressing the state-level Teachers’ Day celebrations at NBCC convention hall in Kohima, Rio said this achievement reflected the tireless efforts of our teachers, educationists, and policy makers.

He noted that when Nagaland attained statehood in 1963, the literacy rate in the state was just 21.95%, among the lowest in the country.

He said Nagaland at present has 2,734 schools, 32,801 teachers and 4,10,389 school-going children.

Greeting the teachers of the state on the occasion, Rio said they have been continuing to nurture and guide our society on the path of knowledge and progress.

“Their dedication, patience, and commitment have touched countless lives and inspired generations to dream big, work hard, and serve society with integrity,” Rio said.

He said today is a day to honour the teachers and reflect on the value of education and the crucial role they play in nation-building.

Rio highlighted the progress made by the School Leadership Academy of Nagaland, established in 2023, which is spearheading in-service teacher training and leadership development.

Taking forward the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Nagaland is introducing major reforms, he added.

Rio also stated that the Nagaland State Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage Education is now ready, and shortly will be launching the Systems for Outstanding Achievements and Reformation (SOAR) Mission, a partnership programme aimed at bringing global standards into the curriculum, teaching, assessment, and school management.

He said the state is also in the process of institutionalising the Nagaland State School Standards Authority, mandated under the NEP 2020, which will serve as a regulatory authority to ensure quality benchmarks in schools.

On the occasion, 13 teachers were presented the State Teachers’ Award, while four schools were awarded Recognition of Excellence in School Safety – SSB Phase 2.