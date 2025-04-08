Nagaland: Rally against Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Kohima

Dimapur: The Angami Public Organisation (APO), along with all Naga tribe units in Kohima, has called a public rally in Kohima town on April 9 in protest against the Indo-Myanmar border fencing and other related issues.

The rally will begin at the Old MLA Hostel junction at 10 am.

APO president Thejao Vihienuo will deliver the introductory speech at the rally. Senior advocate Timikha Koza will share legal perspectives, while the solidarity message will be delivered by K Shiwoto Wotsa, president, Kohima Sumi Hoho.

After the rally, the APO and all the Naga tribe units in Kohima will submit a representation to Union home minister Amit Shah through the Nagaland governor.

Meanwhile, the Kohima police on Tuesday issued traffic regulations in view of the public rally to be enforced in Kohima town from 8 am on Wednesday.

It said down-going vehicles toward High School/secretariat) will be diverted via TCP Gate–Hospital Junction–Census Point.

The upcoming vehicles toward PHQ will be diverted via Razhü Point–Naga Bazaar, while staff buses going to secretariat/directorate will be diverted via TCP Gate–T-Khel Model Road.

The road stretch from TCP Gate to Y-Junction Phoolbari will be a no-parking zone.

The traffic regulations will remain in effect til the completion of the rally.

Kohima police advised citizens to plan their routes accordingly and requested their cooperation and support.