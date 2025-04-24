Nagaland pushes child Aadhaar drive with new tech rollout

Dimapur: In a focused effort to improve Aadhaar enrollment among children aged 0–5 in Nagaland, state commissioner KS Anden Konyak handed over 24 fingerprint scanners and 24 smartphones to the economics and statistics department.

The devices will support the expansion and efficiency of Aadhaar registration services statewide.

The devices were handed over at the conference hall of the commissioner’s office in Kohima on Wednesday, where officials and stakeholders gathered to mark the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Konyak emphasised the critical need to increase Aadhaar enrollment among young children, highlighting the importance of its regular updates.

“Each district is equipped with functional enrollment centres and trained operators to ensure timely registration and updates. Public awareness about updating Aadhaar every 10 years is essential,” he stated.

In Nagaland, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) operates through the office of the commissioner, with support from banks, post offices, and other authorised agencies serving as enrollment and update centres.

To address gaps in coverage, a special Aadhaar enrollment campaign will soon be launched in Wokha, Peren, and Phek districts, which are currently showing low registration rates.

The initiative is part of a broader state strategy to ensure that all residents, particularly children, have access to identity services that are essential for availing government schemes and benefits.