Dimapur: The working committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Monday termed the summon orders issued to NSCN-K (Nikki) president Niki Sumi, his wife Shelly Sumi and relatives by the PMLA special court in Imphal West on September 26 to answer “charges” as a “deliberate criminalisation” of the Naga political issue, which is unacceptable.

“It is wrong to enforce the Indian judiciary system and jurisprudence against the Naga revolutionary leaders when political deliberations are on for a possible solution,” the media cell of the committee said in a release.

Convener of the working committee N Kitovi Zhimomi and its co-conveners believed that it is neither in the interest of the Government of India nor the Nagas to summon Naga revolutionary leaders at this hour.

The committee said it is very unfortunate and a grim reminder that the Government of India has no political will to solve the decades-old Indo-Naga issue.

The release reminded that the Government of India had invited the working committee of NNPGs to New Delhi and the Agreed Position was signed with it on November 17, 2017. It added that thereafter, the political negotiations continued for two years and were successfully concluded on October 31, 2019.

It also pointed out that in the status paper (serial number 15), there is a clause under “Ending All Hostilities” which says “all criminal and other proceedings initiated against Naga revolutionary cadres, political and civil society members, religious institutions and public servants whatsoever in connection with the Naga revolutionary freedom movement shall be quashed/withdrawn…”

The committee went on to say that the Government of India had acknowledged the Naga history and identity and the Nagas too had acknowledged the contemporary political realities, as both parties negotiated for an enduring and harmonious peaceful coexistence.