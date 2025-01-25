Nagaland observes Voters' Day with a call to empower first-time voters

Dimapur: The 15th National Voters’ Day (NVD) was celebrated with a state-level programme at Patkai Christian College (Autonomous) in Chumoukedima district, Nagaland on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of educating first-time voters and encouraging informed decision-making.

The event, held under the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,” aimed to raise awareness about voter registration and the significance of responsible voting.

Principal Director of School Education, Thavaseelan K, attended as the special guest, stressing the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

He urged young voters to understand the power of their vote and to resist external pressures when casting their ballots. He also encouraged them to inspire their families to vote, fostering a culture of active citizenship.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R praised the event’s focus on engaging youth and highlighted that the future of the nation lies in the hands of informed and responsible young voters.

He acknowledged the essential contributions of teachers and police personnel in ensuring a transparent electoral process.

Chümoukedima DC and District Election Officer Polan John also spoke about the role of young voters in strengthening democracy, urging eligible young citizens to participate actively in elections.

The celebration concluded with a call to action for youth to engage in the democratic process and contribute to better governance.

The event included the administration of the NVD pledge, reaffirming the commitment to democratic values. A special presentation was also delivered by the Electoral Literacy Club of Patkai Christian College.