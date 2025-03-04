Dimapur: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has donated two advanced life support ambulances and two hearse vans to the district hospital in Mon, Nagaland, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The donation aims to improve healthcare services in the remote Mon district, which borders Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The vehicles were handed over by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project at NTPC Bongaigaon, to Mon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajit Kumar Verma during a ceremony held at the hospital on Tuesday.

Verma expressed his gratitude, highlighting the long-standing need for hearse vans to ensure dignified transportation of the deceased. He thanked NTPC for its valuable contribution to enhancing the district’s healthcare infrastructure.

Mon’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Supongmengla Walling, also commended NTPC for its support, acknowledging the efforts of the district administration, particularly the DC, whose networking played a vital role in securing the donation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!