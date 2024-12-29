Guwahati: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) has refuted a report circulating on social media regarding the arrest of Renben Mozhui, who purported to be an undersecretary of the group.

In the statement, the Nagaland insurgent group categorically denied any association with Renben Mozhui, asserting that no such individual exists within the ranks of the GPRN/NSCN (U).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Furthermore, the group emphasized that Mozhui was never an associate member and that they have no connection to him whatsoever.

The GPRN/NSCN (U), through its MIP (Ministry of Information and Publicity), urged the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the motives behind this “heinous plot” and take appropriate legal action against those responsible for disseminating false information.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!