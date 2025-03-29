Dimapur: Dimapur Police has refuted accusations by the NSCN-K (Nikki) group regarding a fabricated kidnapping case, labeling the claims as “baseless, a blatant lie, and a deliberate and intentional attempt to deceive the general public.”

Commissioner of Police (CP) Dimapur cautioned citizens against fraudulent schemes, detailing a case reported on March 24.

The complaint involved the alleged abduction of two individuals transporting ginger from Manipur on March 23 from Raju Daba, Pherima.

The victims, along with their Eicher truck (AS01PC 6016), were reportedly taken to an undisclosed location, where kidnappers initially demanded a Rs 30 lakh ransom, later reduced to Rs 8 lakh.

Police investigations, including CCTV footage analysis from Raju Daba, revealed that five to six kidnappers, using two Alto cars and a Maruti 800, were involved.

Swift police action led to the arrest of four suspects in Toluvi at 1 p.m., and the safe rescue of the victims. During interrogation, the arrested individuals claimed the victims were drug smugglers.

However, subsequent searches of the victims, their vehicles, and the location where they were held captive yielded no evidence of drugs. When pressed to produce the alleged drugs, the accused failed to do so.

The CP concluded that the kidnappers’ strategy involved falsely accusing the victims of drug smuggling to intimidate them and extort ransom.