Dimapur: In a significant appeal aimed at finding a lasting solution to the protracted Naga political problem, Niki Sumi, President of the NSCN-K (Niki) faction, on Monday urged the creation of a common Naga platform.

Speaking at a press conference in Dimapur on Monday, he suggested inviting the Government of India, which remains firm on one inclusive solution, to the debate.

He said that by an inclusive solution, the government of India meant the inclusion of all Nagas.

Sumi stressed that the broader contours of the common platform must include all Naga political groups, the Nagas from all Naga-inhabited areas, Naga intellectuals, civil societies, frontal organisations, and student leaders, to debate on the current circumstances with regard to the Naga solution and come to a common conclusion.

He said that they should also include the Nagaland government in the common platform.

Sumi acknowledged the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) for its efforts to bring unity among the Naga political groups, which reduced bloodshed among the groups.

He, however, said even though the FNR held around 30 meetings with different Naga groups in its endeavour to unite the Nagas, the real Naga unity is yet to come.

Sumi reasoned that the many Naga factions emerged because of a lack of unity among the Nagas. He also held the government of India responsible for the emergence of many Naga factions.

According to Sumi, sections of Nagas do not agree with the Framework Agreement with the NSCN (IM) and the Agreed Position with the working committee of Naga National Political Groups, which has caused them to fail, even though people say the Naga talks have concluded.

He also called upon Naga intellectuals to give their suggestions on how to go about in finding a lasting solution under the present circumstances.

Sumi noted that while Naga civil society and frontal organisations vouch for Naga unity at various deliberations, they do not take any follow-up actions.