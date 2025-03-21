Dimapur: NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu on Friday asserted that the NSCN was not to blame for the delay in the Naga political solution.

Addressing the 46th Naga Republic Day celebration at the NSCN (IM) council headquarters at Hebron, around 45 km from here, said the truth in delaying the Naga solution lies with India, adding it makes no political sense crying foul against the NSCN for the same.

“For more than 27 years when Indo-Naga political talks started India has gone deep into playing divisive politics to keep the Nagas divided on factional lines,” Tuccu stated.

He maintained that India wants to lessen the weight of NSCN in the negotiation table for Naga’s political solution.

“For this very purpose Naga National Political Party (NNPGs) was created to counterweight the NSCN’s prized possession, the Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015, using the Agreed Position of NNPGs,” he said, adding India wants to confuse the Nagas through Agreed Position.

He noted that the many factions formed with the blessing of the government of India stand nowhere when the negotiation for the Naga political issue comes.

Tuccu reasoned that they (NNPGs) simply do not know how to negotiate in the manner demanded by the complexity of the Indo-Naga political conflict as reflected by the historical political right of the Nagas.

He also stated, “The irony is that the government of India negotiates from their point of interest, disregarding the historical and political rights of the Nagas. This is why they ended up signing the Agreed Position prepared by the government of India.”

Tuccu opined that this development exposed the ‘yes-yes’ stance of so-called Naga intellectuals and many civil society organization leaders, who, by aligning with factions nurtured by the government of India, have compromised their moral and ethical standards. He called this the “worst-case scenario” in Naga history.

Calling the Naga Republic Day a proud day for the people of ‘Nagalim nation’, Tuccu said: “It was on this day 45 years ago that we took the bold decision to proclaim our sovereign government to become the true ruler of our own country.”

He said the Naga Republic Day marked the establishment of “our government as dictated by our political right by the international political system and ethics that respect the freedom of the Indigenous people”.

He further added that this is a day of pride and determination of the Naga people to keep on asserting their God-given rights as a people and as a nation with “our own government system based on the sovereign rights”.