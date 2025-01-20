Dimapur: The NSCN (IM) said the Naga political solution remained elusive because of the deceit dealing with it by the government of India.

“Deceit has been the dealing of the government of India against the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) from the day the Indo-Naga political dialogue started in 1997,” the ministry of information and publicity of the outfit said in a release on Sunday evening.

The NSCN (IM) explained the meaning of deceit as “purposeful falsehood” to mislead the world on the Naga political issue and Naga people’s identity. It added that the other meaning of deceit is “cheat”.

It said if the government of India is courageous enough to solve Indo-Naga political issue, the acts of deceit should have been kept at a distance.

“When deceit is practiced consciously, false impression is created to mislead the world on the Naga issue, and thus get away with something bad against NSCN to keep NSCN on the wrong side of justice,” the release said.

It said it was an exasperating experience for the NSCN to deal with the never-ending suppressive and divisive policy, the hallmarks of India’s handling of the Naga political issue for the past over 70 years.

The outfit alleged that even after the NSCN entered into ceasefire with India to pave the way for peaceful political solution, the latter never stopped indulging in giving blows to it below the belt by way of recklessly using the diabolic term “terrorist outfit”.

It said this is against the spirit of memorandum of understanding, dated November18, 2002, Milan, Italy. It went on to say that this MoU signified the conscious decision of the government of India to discontinue the ban on the NSCN under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The release further added that the term “terrorist outfit” is a misnomer against the NSCN.

The NSCN also said the government of India failed to act to respect the MoU and continued to mishandle the case of its kilonser (minister) Alemla Jamir, a ‘prisoner of war’ as per the international law by treating her unfairly and unjustly by linking her as a hardcore member of the misplaced “terrorist outfit”, forcing her incarcerated in the jail for the past more than four years.

“This is a pure case bereft of sincerity and understanding from human perspective,” it said, adding this is to intimidate the Nagas into submission. The release said India, however, failed to realise that the NSCN can never be browbeaten into submission.