Nagaland: NNPG asks businesses to remove religious nomenclature

Dimapur: The N Kitovi-led working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Friday asked all business owners in Nagaland not to misuse religion for profit and to remove religious nomenclature from their establishments within one week.

It warned that strict measures would be taken against business establishments that prominently display religious names such as Hindu Hotel, Muslim Hotel, Christian Hotel, Buddhist Hotel and any other religious names.

The working committee took the decision at a joint meeting of the NNPGs today, aiming to address and discourage the commercialisation of religious identities in the business sector that threaten community values and social unity.

The committee also asked the business houses, including hotels and other establishments, not to incorporate religious names in their branding and remove these names from their signage and marketing materials.

“This action should be taken within one week to ensure compliance with regulations regarding the use of religious nomenclature in commercial settings,” it said in a release.

Stressing that Nagaland is recognised as an overwhelmingly Christian state, the committee said despite this religious predominance, the Naga people have successfully engaged with the broader world, embracing democratic principles that allow for the practice of various faiths within Nagaland without restrictions.

“While individuals enjoy the freedom to practice their beliefs, it is imperative to refrain from exploiting religious identities for personal gain as such actions can lead to disharmony and disunity within the community,” it said.

It further expressed appreciation to those business establishments that engage in charitable activities or donation efforts that align with their religious practices to support the less fortunate and those in need.

However, it added that any actions that contradict these principles may lead to serious repercussions.