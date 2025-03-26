Nagaland: NITI Ayog holds regional workshop on public health

Dimapur: NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Nagaland government, organized a regional workshop on public health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for the northeastern states, named a NeVolution initiative, at Chumoukedima on Wednesday.

The workshop aimed to support efforts in achieving SDG 6 – universal access to clean water and sanitation -, and improving overall health outcomes across the region by fostering cross-sectoral collaboration and community-driven solutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It also focused on three key pillars – Swachh North East: sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, Swajal North East: water quality, biological and chemical contaminants, and Swasth North East: public health implications of WASH.

Representatives from various states of the Northeast attended the workshop.

During the event, Nagaland PHE and cooperation Minister Jacob Zhimomi stated Nagaland, along with the rest of northeastern states, lagged behind the other states of India in addressing the challenges related to public health and WASH due to various reasons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said even though the infrastructure is in place, there is less water or no water during dry season in Nagaland.

Zhimomi urged NITI Ayog to give adequate recommendations about Nagaland based on the ground report to the government of India for the overall development of the state.

Nagaland rural development minister Metsubo Jamir, in his address stated the issues concerning the people of the state.

“National programs for poverty alleviation should be responsive to the local needs and regional peculiar requirements” Jamir added.