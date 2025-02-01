Dimapur: The road over bridge on National Highway 29 near Hotel Tragopan will be open for vehicular traffic from February 2, Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie said in a traffic advisory on Saturday.

The vehicular movement on the bridge was stopped from October 1 last year for undertaking rehabilitation works.

However, the route from Deluxe Point to Holy Cross police point and also the route from Khermahal to Deluze Point will continue to be one-way traffic.

The advisory said the entry of commercial vehicles such as auto rickshaws, auto pick-ups, Tata mobiles, etc will be strictly restricted on the new flyover from Tourist Lodge point to Deluxe point and vice versa from 9 am to 7 pm.

It also said the entry of heavy vehicles from New Field inter-state check gate to Dimapur district will be open from 7 pm to 9 am daily.

All other one-way traffic routes and other traffic regulations that were put in place during the rehabilitation works on the bridge will be relaxed from February 2 and they will function as regulated earlier.