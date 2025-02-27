Guwahati: The Naga Hoho has raised concerns with the Centre regarding the delay in concluding the Naga peace talks, highlighting that the public is eagerly awaiting the final resolution.

The Government of India has made it clear that it will not accept the Naga flag and a separate constitution.

In a statement, Naga Hoho president Sulanthung Lotha urged the people to recognize the changing times and embrace a new perspective for the future.

The Naga Hoho has called on the Centre to take decisive action in resolving the matter and to announce the final political settlement without further delay.

The statement mentioned that both the Naga people and the people of the North East are waiting for a resolution, urging the government to display political courage and make the final announcement.

Additionally, the Naga Hoho encouraged Naga political groups to make bold and resolute decisions to bring the peace talks to an end. It urged them to clarify their commitment to resolving the issue and working together for a peaceful solution.

The Naga Hoho referenced the 213th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which called for a swift conclusion to the Naga peace talks and stressed the importance of unity and action among the community.

The statement reiterated the need for the Naga people to recognize the limitations of the current political situation and take a practical and realistic approach moving forward.