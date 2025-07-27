Guwahati: The Muslim Council Dimapur (MCD) has issued a general advisory to the Muslim community in Nagaland’s Dimapur, Niuland, and Chümoukedima districts, warning members not to shelter or assist individuals evicted from government land in Assam.

MCD working president Ahidur Rahman stated that the council has observed attempts by some displaced individuals to enter various locations across the three Nagaland districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stressed that the matter not only concerns the state administration and local residents but also directly affects the Muslim community. He called on all community members to maintain peace and unity during this period.

In the advisory, the council instructed Muslims in the affected districts to remain vigilant and report any unfamiliar individuals or suspicious movements within colonies, villages, or religious places to the nearest Gaon Buras (GBs) or law enforcement agencies.

Reinforcing its stance, MCD warned that any member found providing accommodation or aid to the evicted individuals would face legal action and possible expulsion from the community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MCD has distributed the advisory to all masjid committees, youth groups, and council members in Dimapur, Niuland, and Chümoukedima, urging strict adherence to the guidelines.