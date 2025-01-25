Nagaland: Meet resolves to decongest urban traffic in Dimapur

Dimapur: A high-level meeting convened to address urban traffic congestion in Dimapur, Nagaland and implement practical solutions for smoother commuting while considering urban growth and environmental factors.

The meeting, chaired by Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam, took place on Friday at the Dimapur DC’s conference hall.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland Police intensifies anti-drug drive

Attended by district administration officials, Dimapur’s Commissioner of Police K Sophie, urban planners, and representatives from various departments and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the discussion focused on the town’s growing traffic issues, the need for improved infrastructure, and traffic management strategies.

Alam stressed the urgency of adopting innovative solutions through coordinated efforts across departments. He highlighted the importance of a sustainable urban transport system to tackle traffic woes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland govt. declares paid holiday on polling day

Key recommendations included widening major roads, developing alternative routes, enforcing stricter parking regulations, and enhancing public transport systems.

The need for a comprehensive traffic management study and the introduction of smart traffic systems were also proposed.

The NHIDCL presented a review to address traffic flow, and the meeting concluded with a visit to inspect the proposed Dimapur bypass road to Kohima, near the New Field check gate.