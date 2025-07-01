Dimapur: The State Drugs Control Administration (SDCA) cancelled the licenses of 15 pharmacies under Niuland district in Nagaland for not complying with regulatory requirements.

In an effort to regulate pharmacies in the state as per the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules 1945A, a joint team of the Niuland district administration, police and Dimapur chief medical officer’s office, led by assistant drugs controller Martemjen Longkumer and drugs control officer Boto Sema, carried out an inspection of pharmacies in the district on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per the order issued by the State Drugs Control Administration, the licenses of the 15 pharmacies were cancelled during the joint enforcement drive for non-compliance with the show cause notices issued to them for violating Rule 65(2) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945 and Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act 1948.

Nagaland health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak earlier directed the State Drug Control Administration to immediately shut down all pharmacies found operating without registration, licence or operated by unqualified pharmacists.

In April, in a major three-day crackdown on pharmacies operating without licensed personnel, the licenses of 54 pharmacies in Mokokchung town were cancelled by the authorities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Drugs licenses of 24 retail pharmacies in Dimapur and Chümoukedima districts were cancelled in February due to non-compliance with Rule 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

The move followed repeated notices and extended deadlines to the pharmacies for employing registered pharmacists, which were not complied.