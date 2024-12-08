Kohima: Kohima city was abuzz with excitement on Saturday as a spectacular Carnival Parade titled, “Hornbill Carnival Parade 2024″ was taken out in Nagaland’s capital city.

Themed “Heralding Diversity,” the parade showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Nagaland and beyond.

A dazzling array of participants took to the streets, including cosplay enthusiasts, Miss Nagaland 2024 contestants, energetic flash mob dancers, skilled skateboarders and cyclists, and various community groups.

The parade also featured impressive performances by the Assam Rifles Bag Piper band, Nagaland Police Brass Band, and a poignant tableau dedicated to Late. Neikezhakuo.

Beyond the 18 indigenous Naga tribes, the parade welcomed contingents from diverse communities such as the Gorkha, Tibetan, Kabui, Sikkim, Hindu Kalyan Sameti, Punjabi Bhangra, and Muslim groups.

The vibrant procession wound its way through the heart of Kohima, from Dziiyiekese to Razhii Point.

Organized by the Kohima Village Youth Organization (KVYO) in collaboration with Nagaland Tourism, Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and other partners, the Hornbill Carnival Parade was graced by the presence of Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Consul General of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

KVYO President Er Medozhazo Rutsa emphasized the significance of the event: “The Hornbill Carnival is more than just a festival; it’s a symbol of unity and a platform for cultural exchange. It celebrates the diversity of our nation and fosters a sense of belonging among all communities.”

The parade was a visual feast, showcasing traditional attire, captivating dance performances, and energetic music.

As the vibrant procession concluded, it left a lasting impression on the citizens of Kohima and the tourists alike, solidifying the Hornbill Festival as a premier cultural event in India.